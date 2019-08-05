Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Men in suits sought over Musselburgh stabbing

  • 5 August 2019
Mall Avenue, Musselburgh Image copyright Google

A group of men in suits who stabbed a man in the arm in East Lothian are being sought by police.

The 22-year-old was attacked at Mall Avenue, near Tesco Extra in Musselburgh between 01:00 and 01:25 on Sunday.

He was treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for a serious stab wound to his left arm.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites