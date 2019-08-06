Image copyright Edinburgh Marina Holdings

Work to create a waterfront community in the north of Edinburgh will begin later this year after developers won a Scottish government appeal over expired planning permission.

Edinburgh Marina Holdings said they hoped work would get under way by the autumn on the development at Granton's Western Harbour.

It will include more than 1,850 new homes, conference hotel and spa.

The £500m development will also include a retirement complex and medical hub.

Scottish government reporter Andrew Flemming approved an appeal by the developers after the 15-year masterplan planning permission, granted by the city council in 2013, expired.

Developers pleaded that had the reporter decided not to renew the planning permission extension, proposals would have needed to go back to the drawing board - adding further delays.

Last year, the developers applied "to extend the duration of the permission for five years to 20 June 2023", but the application was refused by the council - forcing the company to lodge an appeal with the Scottish government.

'National significance'

Steve McGavin of GL Hearn, who advised the developer on the appeal, said: "A development such as this, which is of national significance, is clearly going to take time to fully deliver.

"I am pleased that the reporter has recognised this by granting the extension of time application, which we originally submitted to City of Edinburgh Council in April 2018."

Since the original plans were agreed, Edinburgh Marina Holdings has secured permission for a host of detailed applications - resulting in roads, servicing, paths and homes being developed.

In his decision, Mr Flemming said it was unsurprising that such a development had experienced delays.

He added: "Such delays are often caused by events out with the control of the council and other parties, for example the recession of 2008 which proved most challenging to the delivery of major development projects, or simply as a result of the complex nature of some of the issues requiring to be addressed.

"Given the development that has taken place to date, the work that is going on in respect of detailed consents and the pending decisions on the remaining AMC applications, I consider it logical to allow an extension to the time-limiting condition."

As well as a marina with 427 fully-serviced berths, the development will also include a Hyatt Regency spa and conference hotel, a medical hub, shops and housing.

Story provided by local democracy reporter David Bol.