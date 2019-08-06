Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the incident happened in Saw Mill Gardens in Bonnyrigg on Sunday

A man wearing overalls who tried to lure an eight-year-old girl into his car in Midlothian is being sought by police.

The incident happened in Saw Mill Gardens in Bonnyrigg at about 21:00 on Sunday.

Police said they were scanning all CCTV in the area to find the man and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They said the man was driving a red car. The girl was unharmed in the incident.