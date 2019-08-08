Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption An aerial view of the currently disused Levenmouth rail line

A disused rail line in Fife is to be reopened after being closed for decades.

Detailed designs are to be drawn up for the Levenmouth link, which will connect Leven to the Fife Circle.

It is estimated the project, which also includes improved bus services, cycle and walking facilities, will cost about £70m.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said he hoped the line would be operational within five years.

The line will also feature stops at Leven and Cameron Bridge.

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption The Levenmouth rail link would join the Fife Circle

Mr Matheson said: "The detailed appraisal work that has been carried out suggests that improved transport links, which give Leven a direct rail link to the capital, will lead to an enhanced local economy, bringing better access to employment and education and the potential for new investment.

"Easier and more sustainable travel options will make it easier for people to reach hospitals, schools and visit other areas of the country as well as giving better access to Levenmouth."

Image copyright Transport Scotland

David Ross, Fife Council co-Leader, said: "We have relentlessly campaigned for this link that is set to increase employment opportunities, as well as improve access to education, health and leisure services."

He added: "The rail network is now set to be taken forward to the next stage of development, and we look forward to seeing detailed designs."

The Levenmouth Transport Study suggests that by 2037 there will be 750,000 passengers annually, boarding or alighting trains in the area.

The train journey time from Leven to Edinburgh will be 70-75 minutes.