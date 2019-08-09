Deal to end Lothian Buses dispute backed in ballot

A long-running dispute involving workers at Lothian Buses has been settled.

The union Unite said a vote by its 1,700 members at the transport company had approved a new deal.

With a turnout of 67%, 75.5% backed the agreement which, the union said, will "focus on improving the workplace culture".

Unite thanked the people of Edinburgh for the patience they had shown and what it called support for the workers.

Regional officer Lyn Turner said: "Unite is pleased that our membership have agreed to the latest set of proposals which address the central issues at the heart of this long running dispute.

"It was only right that further assurances were given on fully addressing the bullying and hostile culture which has existed at Lothian Buses.

"Unite would like to thank the people of Edinburgh for their patience and the great support which they have given to the workers, and also to those representatives at the City of Edinburgh Council who have worked positively with us to resolve this dispute."