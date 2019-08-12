Image copyright Google Image caption Scott Nelson was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston

A man who battered another man's skull with a crowbar in Fife has been jailed for 12-and-a-half years.

Scott Nelson, 28, burst into Greig Ramsay's home in Kirkcaldy in the middle of the night on 23 December 2018 and assaulted another man before attacking Mr Ramsay in bed.

The injuries inflicted on Mr Ramsay have left him with a large dent in his head and struggling to speak.

Nelson had denied attempting to murder Mr Ramsay.

He had also denied attacking Mark Christie, 42, over an alleged gambling debt but the jury did not believe him.

'Simplest of undertakings'

In a victim impact statement lodged at the High Court in Livingston Mr Ramsay said: "The quality of living that I enjoyed prior to the attack may be gone forever.

"I have lost the freedom to plan out the course of my own path in life and have to rely heavily on others for even the simplest of undertakings.

"This will be my life sentence brought about by the cruel and vindictive actions of others."

The jury heard how Nelson, who was on bail at the time, went Christmas shopping after the attacks.

Michael Anderson, defending, claimed Nelson was a great support to his wife and four children, particularly his eldest son who had complex health difficulties including epilepsy.

Passing sentence, Judge Lord Uist told Nelson: "Lawlessness of the sort in which you engaged, with such serious consequences for your victims, cannot be tolerated in a civilised society.

"Had it not been for the skill of the doctors who saved Mr Ramsay's life you would now be facing a life sentence for murder."

Nelson had a number of previous convictions and had breached bail on three occasions.