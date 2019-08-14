Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Army bomb squad safely detonates antique fire extinguishers in Cramond

  • 14 August 2019
Cramond Image copyright The Cramond Inn
Image caption Two antique fire extinguishers containing detonation charges were discharged by bomb disposal experts

An Army bomb disposal team was called in to detonate two antique fire extinguishers discovered in Edinburgh.

The devices, which contained small detonation charges, were made safe after they were found in the attic of an unoccupied property in Cramond on Tuesday.

The extinguishers were designed to self-activate in the event of a fire.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites