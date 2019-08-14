Army bomb squad safely detonates antique fire extinguishers in Cramond
- 14 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An Army bomb disposal team was called in to detonate two antique fire extinguishers discovered in Edinburgh.
The devices, which contained small detonation charges, were made safe after they were found in the attic of an unoccupied property in Cramond on Tuesday.
The extinguishers were designed to self-activate in the event of a fire.