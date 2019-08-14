Image copyright The Cramond Inn Image caption Two antique fire extinguishers containing detonation charges were discharged by bomb disposal experts

An Army bomb disposal team was called in to detonate two antique fire extinguishers discovered in Edinburgh.

The devices, which contained small detonation charges, were made safe after they were found in the attic of an unoccupied property in Cramond on Tuesday.

The extinguishers were designed to self-activate in the event of a fire.