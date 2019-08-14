Image caption Tam Dean Burn has appeared in Outlander and Outlaw King

A man accused of trying to kill a Scottish actor is unfit to stand trial.

Jonathon Wilson, 43, was charged with attacking Tam Dean Burn on 3 March.

Mr Burn - who appeared in Outlander, Fortitude and River City - is said to have been assaulted in Crichton Close in Edinburgh's Holyrood area.

The attempted murder charge claims the 60-year-old was repeatedly struck on the neck with a knife. Mr Wilson did not attend the High Court in Glasgow hearing on Wednesday.

It was agreed between prosecutors and his legal team that he was not fit to stand trial.

An examination of facts hearing, which will look at the circumstances of the case, will instead take place in Edinburgh in December.

Mr Burn had finished speaking at a tribute to the late Scottish poet Tom Leonard at the Scottish Poetry Library in Edinburgh when he was allegedly assaulted outside the venue, at about 15:30.

The actor was initially treated in hospital but later released.