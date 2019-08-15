Man charged over Methil attempted murder of pedestrian
- 15 August 2019
A man has been charged by police following the attempted murder of a woman who was knocked down by a motorbike in Fife.
The incident happened at about 01:40 on Saturday on Kirkland Walk in Methil and resulted in the 45-year-old suffering a serious leg injury.
A 19-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and has been held in custody to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court later.
Police thanked members of the public who came forward with information.