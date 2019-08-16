Major delays after lorry sheds its load on M90 at Dunfermline
- 16 August 2019
Huge tailbacks are causing major delays on the M90 at Dunfermline in Fife after a lorry shed its load.
The lorry was carrying another lorry when it toppled off onto the motorway at about 12:40 between junctions two and three on the M90.
Police said the road had been closed southbound.
A police spokeswoman said: "There are long delays but there are no reports of any injuries."