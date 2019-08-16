Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ruby Wax has been a regular at the Fringe for 30 years

Ruby Wax has been forced to cancel her Edinburgh Fringe shows after falling from a horse and injuring her back.

The comedian and broadcaster was on holiday when the accident happened.

Ms Wax, 66, had been due to perform her show, How To Be Human, at The Pleasance Grand from 18 to 24 August.

She said: "I am hugely disappointed and so sorry to everyone who has bought tickets. My injuries are quite serious and I do need to take the time to heal and recover."

The actress and mental health campaigner added: "I've been coming to the Edinburgh Fringe with my shows for over 30 years and always had the most amazing time."

A spokeswoman said refunds would be available from point of ticket purchase, and ticket holders would be contacted directly.