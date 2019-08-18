Four in hospital after stolen motorbike crash in Edinburgh
- 18 August 2019
A man and three children were taken to hospital following a crash in Edinburgh involving a stolen motorbike.
The 20-year-old rider of the bike suffered serious injuries in the crash which happened in Muirhouse Parkway at about 18:00 on Saturday.
Three children from the car, aged eight, nine, and 15, were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash which involved a black Yamaha motorbike and a blue Nissan Juke.