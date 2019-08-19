Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Police search launched for escaped prisoner from Dunfermline

  • 19 August 2019
Police have launched a search for an escaped prisoner in Fife.

The 33-year-old managed to escape from Geo Amey security guards at Dunfermline police station at about 09:10.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries to trace this male are ongoing."

