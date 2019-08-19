Police search launched for escaped prisoner from Dunfermline
- 19 August 2019
Police have launched a search for an escaped prisoner in Fife.
The 33-year-old managed to escape from Geo Amey security guards at Dunfermline police station at about 09:10.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries to trace this male are ongoing."