Bonnyrigg 'attempted abduction' deemed not suspicious
- 20 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police investigating reports of an abduction attempt in Midlothian say no crime was committed.
An investigation was launched after police received a report that a driver tried to lure a girl into a car in Bonnyrigg's Saw Mill Gardens on 4 August.
Officers have now established that no crime was committed and no further police action was required.
Police said the public are advised to always report any concerns.