Seton Castle in East Lothian is now a 13-bedroom family home

A Scottish castle with links to Mary Queen of Scots has gone on the market for more than £8m.

Seton Castle in East Lothian was built with stone from a palace said to be the Stuart queen's favourite retreat.

Renowned architect Robert Adam used the remnants of Seton Palace to construct the imposing property in 1789.

Set in 13 acres of parkland and gardens in Longniddry, it is now a 13-bedroom home with a working stables and a private tavern.

Seton Palace fell into disrepair after the Jacobite rebellion in the 18th century.

It was bought by Alexander MacKenzie at the tail end of the century who rebuilt the building as Seton Castle.

Stephen Leach, who bought the castle in 2007, said he was selling it to live abroad.

Mr Leach said: "We are privileged to have had a very special time at Seton, it's a truly magnificent place to live, entertain and to bring up a family.

"Even after 12 years there, it still takes our breath away to drive into the courtyard and remember we are retracing the steps of Mary Queen of` Scots.

"As our children get older, we find ourselves spending more time at our homes overseas and therefore it's time to hand over the keys for the next chapter of Seton."

Property agents Savills said the castle has undergone a major renovation but it retains many original features including "Corinthian pillars" and a cantilevered stone staircase in the reception hall.

Its new owners will also be able to discover secret staircases, curved doors and walls, arched windows and hidden walls.

Jamie Macnab for Savills said the castle was "undeniably" one of Robert Adam's finest achievements.

