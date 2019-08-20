A pedestrian is being treated for serious injuries after being hit by a taxi which mounted a pavement in Edinburgh.

The man, in his 50s, was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the incident on North Castle Street, nears its junction with Queen Street at 13:00.

Police believe the black cab driver had a "medical episode" before the crash.

The road remains closed between George Street and Queen Street.

Passengers who were in the taxi are thought to be unhurt.

The taxi driver is still being treated at the scene, police said.