Image caption The man evaded guards at Dunfermline police station on Monday

A 33-year-old man who escaped from security staff at a police station in Fife has been arrested.

The prisoner fled from GeoAmey staff at Dunfermline police station at 09:10 on Monday.

Police said an officer was knocked to the ground while the man was being led to a vehicle, allowing him to escape.

He was arrested at a property in Kirkcaldy at about 16:30 on Tuesday and is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Wednesday.