Image caption Thomas Gilzean was awarded the Edinburgh Medal in 2014

A 99-year-old war veteran who has raised almost £1m for charity is being treated in hospital after falling from his mobility scooter at an Edinburgh tram stop.

Thomas Gilzean is in a stable condition in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after falling in York Place at about 10:00.

Edinburgh Trams halted services for about 30 minutes until he was recovered from the tracks.

The Lord Provost Frank Ross wished him a "speedy recovery".

Mr Ross told the BBC Scotland news website: "We are all wishing Tam well and hoping he has a speedy recovery.

"I hope to see him back out there soon in his trademark tartan, shaking his tin for charity. "

Mr Gilzean braves all weathers to fundraise every day in Edinburgh's city centre. He raises money for Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity - the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh's charity.

Roslyn Neely, CEO of Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity, said: "We are very sorry to hear the news about Tom.

"He is a wonderful supporter of ECHC and we wish him a speedy recovery."

He has been collecting for the charity since 2008.

An NHS Lothian spokeswoman said: "We can confirm Tom Gilzean is in a stable condition in hospital."

A hairdresser at a nearby salon told the BBC Scotland news website: "A member of the public asked us for towels for his bleeding head.

"An off duty nurse was tending to him and we gave her the towels."