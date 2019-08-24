Image copyright Sepa Image caption Sepa wants "faster progress" from the companies operating at Mossmorran

Two companies at the centre of gas-flaring complaints in Fife have been given two months by the environmental regulator to come up with a plan to fix the problem.

Sepa officials have varied operating permits for Exxonmobil and Shell Fife NGL at the Mossmorran complex.

They have also told them to install flare tips that reduce noise.

James Glen, chairman of the Mossmorran Action Group, said it was "good Sepa is getting stronger with enforcement".

In 2018, Sepa (the Scottish Environment Protection Agency) issued final warning letters to both operators about flaring, which it said was "preventable and unacceptable".

The key points in the Sepa action include:

To require both operators to achieve "best available techniques" at the Fife petrochemical complex.

Flaring will be the "exception rather than routine" with new infrastructure to address unacceptable impacts of flaring events on local communities.

Noise reducing flare tips to be installed in 2020 for ExxonMobil Chemical Limited and in 2021 for Shell UK Limited.

Two months required for ExxonMobil Chemical Limited to come forward with the "shortest period possible to plan, design, build and safely integrate" new ground flare technology.

Steam is used to prevent the black smoke caused during flaring but using steam is noisy.

Image caption Flaring at Mossmorran should be "an exception rather than routine"

The flare tips work by reducing the noise and therefore allowing operators to use more steam which produces less black smoke during flaring.

Mr Glen told the BBC Scotland news website: "It is good Sepa is getting stronger with enforcement but there is a log way to go before communities are pleased."

'Unacceptable impacts'

Sepa chief compliance officer Ian Buchanan said: "Last week we reiterated that compliance with Scotland's environmental rules is simply non-negotiable, we said that Sepa and local communities wanted faster progress and outlined the steps we would take to make this happen.

"Today we've moved to vary the operating permits of both ExxonMobil Chemical and Shell to require them to take action in the shortest possible timeframe. Addressing the unacceptable impacts will require substantial investments of which both companies are fully aware.

"People rightly expect that their lives won't be impacted by nearby industrial processes. Most also recognise that addressing the root causes won't happen overnight. We want and expect ExxonMobil Chemical to move faster."

He added: "Today's action will get us to clear commitments and milestones to address the systemic causes of flaring and ensure future flaring becomes an exception rather than routine."