Image copyright Lesley Eadie Image caption Lesley Eadie took this photograph on delayed late night service from Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street

ScotRail has come under fire from angry passengers amid major disruption to services to and from Edinburgh on Saturday night.

People travelling from Waverley and Haymarket complained that services were cancelled and trains were "dangerously overcrowded".

It was the last weekend of the Edinburgh festivals and Murrayfield hosted an international rugby match.

ScotRail apologised and said it did all that it could to meet demand.

Many passengers have taken to Twitter to criticise the train firm, claiming they failed to plan for the busy weekend.

One passenger, Lesley Eadie, told the BBC Scotland website there were chaotic scenes at Waverley station as staff apparently struggled to cope with the volume of people.

She said that at one point the police came in to remove passengers from a train, only for them to be asked to board the same vehicle a few minutes later.

When she eventually managed to board a train, passengers were "packed like sardines".

Image copyright Lesley Eadie Image caption Lesley Eadie said passengers were "packed like sardines"

And she saw passengers pass a baby along the carriage, from the child's father to his mother.

"The family had sat down and the dad took the child - who was maybe 18 months or two years old - to the toilet," she said.

"When they got out the train was so packed, he could get back to his seat.

"The passengers were just passing this baby back to his mother."

Another passenger, Jill Davis, told BBC Scotland she was concerned for safety on the train home to Glasgow.

"It was really dangerously, dangerously overcrowded," she said.

"There were children standing, I had my bike with me. It was just awful - really, really terrible."

At the height of the disruption ScotRail was encouraging people travelling from Edinburgh city centre to consider making alternative arrangements.

A spokesman for the firm said: "We're sorry to our customers who have experienced disruption and busy services. We do all that we can to meet demand.

"Every available train we have is out on the network to get our customers where they need to be.

"Customers delayed by 30 minutes or more are encouraged to claim for money back via our Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app."

