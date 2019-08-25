Image copyright Google

Robbers in balaclavas have stolen a five-figure sum of money from two men who were trying to deposit the cash in a bank's night safe.

One victim suffered a facial injury after he was assaulted during the robbery at the Royal Bank of Scotland in St Andrew Square, Edinburgh.

The men were targeted as they tried to deposit the cash at around 01:40 on Sunday.

The four men in balaclavas left the bank in a dark-coloured saloon vehicle.

They headed down Queen Street then onto York Place on the wrong side of the road.

Det Ch Insp Graham Grant said: "I would like to reassure the public this appears to be an isolated incident and isn't a crime that regularly occurs.

"This has been a terrifying experience for the two victims and left one of them with a facial injury."

He said the centre of Edinburgh was busy at the time and he urged anyone who saw the incident or vehicle to contact the police.