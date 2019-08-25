Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Firefighters tackle large blaze at high school

  • 25 August 2019
Fire at Woodmill High School in Dunfermline Image copyright Cara Hilton

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a secondary school in Fife.

Crews were called to the blaze at Woodmill High School in Dunfermline at about 17:05.

Images of the scene show huge plumes of smoke billowing from the building.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they sent six fire appliances to the incident.

Image copyright @_martydunlop

