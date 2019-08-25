Firefighters tackle large blaze at high school
- 25 August 2019
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a secondary school in Fife.
Crews were called to the blaze at Woodmill High School in Dunfermline at about 17:05.
Images of the scene show huge plumes of smoke billowing from the building.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they sent six fire appliances to the incident.