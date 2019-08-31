Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened in Great Junction Street

Armed robbers have stolen a large quantity of jewellery from a jewellers in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

Three men armed with a sledgehammer and axes forced entry to the premises on Great Junction Street about 11:00.

During the robbery a 55-year-old man working in the shop sustained minor injuries to his arm.

The men made their getaway in a black Volkswagen Golf, driven by a fourth man, which had been stolen elsewhere in Edinburgh on Friday evening.

Police Scotland declined a request to say which shop was targeted but have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Mark Lumsden said: "This was a brazen and extremely shocking robbery that caused great alarm and distress to the employee within, as well as resulting in him sustaining injury.

"We believe the same individuals responsible for the housebreaking and theft of the car were also responsible for the armed robbery and we are keen to establish where they have been before, during and after these incidents.

"Anyone who saw the Volkswagen Golf between 22:00 on Friday and 12:00 on Saturday and can help us confirm its movements ‎throughout the city until it was abandoned, should contact police immediately. "

The black Volkswagen Golf was stolen during a housebreaking at a home in the Swanston area and was found abandoned in Giles Street, Leith, at about 12:00.

The suspects are described only as wearing dark clothing, with black jackets made from a shiny material and had their hoods up. They also had garments covering their faces and were wearing black gloves.