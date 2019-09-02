Woman in hospital after being hit by car in Edinburgh
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with a leg injury after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.
The woman was knocked down at the roundabout on Edinburgh's Broomhouse Road at 09:00.
She is being treated at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Broomhouse Road has been partially closed.