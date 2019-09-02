Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman in hospital after being hit by car in Edinburgh

  • 2 September 2019
Broomhouse Road Image copyright Google

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with a leg injury after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.

The woman was knocked down at the roundabout on Edinburgh's Broomhouse Road at 09:00.

She is being treated at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Broomhouse Road has been partially closed.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites