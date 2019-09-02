Image copyright Police Scotland

A man who raped his vulnerable 63-year-old neighbour has been jailed for four years and three months.

David Reid, 60, was armed with a knife when he physically and sexually assaulted the woman in her own home in October 2017.

At the High Court in Glasgow Reid was given a lifelong restriction order, which means he will be monitored for the rest of his life.

Judge Lord Clark described the offence as a "disturbing and violent".

Reid, who has a series of similar convictions, pled guilty to the crime at an earlier hearing in August 2018.

The court heard that he held his victim captive before attacking her.

'High risk'

But the woman, who has arthritis and walks with a stick, was eventually able to flee the property and get help from members of the public who contacted the police.

She suffered bruising to her face, neck, arm and back.

Reid was arrested a short time later.

Lord Clark was told that Reid's previous convictions date back to the late 1970s.

He was jailed for 10 years for rape and attempted rape in 1998.

He was also previously guilty of indecent assault and having sex with a girl as young as 13.

Lord Clark said Reid had been deemed a "high risk" of committing even more similar crimes.

The judge added that he would only be freed whenever the Parole Board decided it was safe to do so.

Reid was also put on the sex offenders list for an indefinite period.