Image copyright Brian Griffin Image caption The children were hurt when a camping kettle exploded during an outdoor cooking class

A safety alert has been sent to schools in Fife following an accident which left three pupils with serious burns.

The children, aged 11 and 12, were hurt when a camping kettle exploded during an outdoor cooking class at Lumphinnans Primary school last June.

Fife Council said an investigation into the incident found a lack of training and formal risk assessment resulted in the misuse of the Kelly Kettle.

Staff have now been given new instructions on using the contraption.

Two pupils were treated for scalding to their faces and bodies, and a third had burns on his back as a result of the accident.

Neil Finnie, Fife Council's service manager, said: "Following last year's incident, a full health and safety investigation was carried out.

"It was found that a gap in training and formal risk assessment resulted in the misuse of the Kelly Kettle.

"Since then we have taken steps to make sure that any staff working with a Kelly Kettle must have had training in its use and that the proper risk assessment has been carried out.

"A safety alert and updated instructions have also been sent to all schools."