Average speed cameras could be installed on 25 roads in Edinburgh, police have confirmed.

It comes after data showed the first urban average speed camera system in Scotland, on Old Dalkeith Road in the capital, has cut speeding to just two offences a day.

Before the cameras, three in every five cars were speeding on the road.

Police Scotland said they were currently conducting speed surveys on 25 roads in Edinburgh.

Andy Jones, the force's east safety camera unit manager, told the BBC Scotland news website: "We are doing speed surveys at 25 locations in Edinburgh and if they meet the criteria once we have analysed collision and speed data average speed cameras will be considered where appropriate."

Driver behaviour

Before the cameras were installed on Old Dalkeith Road, only 40% of vehicles were adhering to the speed limit.

Speed surveys in April 2019 found the average speed was now 25.6mph.

From October 2017 to June 2019 there were, on average, only two offences recorded per day.

Mr Jones said this was a "significant improvement" in driver behaviour, considering three in every five vehicles were speeding before the cameras.

Average speed cameras were introduced on Old Dalkeith Road two years ago as there had been six injury collisions between 2013-15, three of which resulted in serious injury or fatality.

Mr Jones, added: "This was the first installation of an average speed system in an urban area and I'm delighted that it has resulted in an improvement in driver behaviour.

"An average speed of 25.6 mph and two offences on average each day shows the effectiveness of this type of speed camera in encouraging drivers to adhere to the speed limit.

"I would like to thank drivers for making this route safer for all road users."

City of Edinburgh Council transport and environment convener Lesley Macinnes said: "Our vision is that all road users are safe from the risk of being killed or seriously injured, so it is encouraging that compliance with the 30mph speed limit continues to improve on this route.

"We will continue to work with our colleagues at Police Scotland's Safety Camera Unit to monitor the impact of average speed cameras on Old Dalkeith Road."