Image copyright Scottish Water Image caption White paint found in Tyninghame sewer

Water officials have issued an environmental warning after paint was found in the water system in East Lothian.

The white substance has been recorded several times in Tyninghame Waste Water Treatment Works since June.

Scottish Water said it could cause problems and lead to pollution if discharged into the drainage system.

Residents are being warned not to pour waste liquids or chemicals from home maintenance jobs down sinks or drains.

Drainage system

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: "Recently unusual white coloured effluent has entered the Tyninghame Waste Water Treatment Works on several occasions.

"We believe this is paint which has been poured down a drain in the village.

"Waste liquids and chemicals from individual home maintenance jobs may appear insignificant, but they have the potential to cause problems and lead to pollution if discharged into the drainage system.

"If you are carrying out any home maintenance please ensure no waste liquids or chemicals are put down sinks, drains or road gullies.

"These waste liquids should be disposed of in the appropriate way at the local recycling centre or via a specialised waste contractor."

She added disposing waste chemicals into the drainage system accidently or otherwise could be illegal.

She added: "Only flush the 3P's down the loo: Pee, Poo and toilet Paper. Everything else should be put in the bin."