Ten motorists have been charged by police with dangerous driving after driving the wrong way up a slip road to avoid a traffic jam on the Edinburgh City Bypass.

The jam was caused by a crash at about 14:30 on Saturday westbound between the Gilmerton and Lasswade junctions.

The motorists were seen driving up the westbound Gilmerton slip road.

Drivers were warned they "face similar action if they drive in a manner, which puts themselves or others at risk".

Insp Roger Park, of Police Scotland, said: "While we fully appreciate the frustration caused when you are stuck in traffic, be it as a result of an accident, or general congestion, it is entirely unacceptable to drive the wrong way or on un-permitted areas, in an attempt to avoid delays.

"Such action increased your chances of being involved in a collision and it will not be tolerated.

"We are out on patrol, monitoring the road network on a daily basis and if you are found to be committing such an offence, you can expect to be charged."