Image copyright Scottish Battlefields Trust

A historic battle is to be re-enacted in East Lothian almost 400 years after it happened.

The Battle of Dunbar in 1650 was one of the English Civil Wars, during which Oliver Cromwell's troops defeated a Scottish army under David Leslie.

Later this month, it will be recreated in Dunbar over two days by the Scottish Battlefields Trust.

It will see actors on horseback, muskets being fired and specially recreated camps.

There will also be arena displays and cavalry shows to show the skills of the soldiers and their horsemanship.

It is part of East Lothian's Battle Weekend, which will run from 13 to 15 September.