A boy who was so badly burned when a camping kettle exploded that he became terrified of touching pot handles has set his sights on becoming a chef.

The accident at a school activity in Fife last year left 13-year-old Charles Rudalski with both physical and mental scars.

But he has overcome his fears and says he wants "to be a chef because I like the way Gordon Ramsay cooks".

Charles was left with severe burns to his face and shoulder when a camping kettle exploded during an outdoor cooking activity at Lumphinnans Primary in June last year.

'I can't be afraid forever'

The physical injuries are still causing Charles problems. His father Wojtek says he spends 30 minutes every night applying cream to the burn scars.

But the psychological effect was just as dramatic.

"I wouldn't touch the pots in the kitchen," he explains, "because I was afraid after my accident they would be hot so I was asking my mum and dad to help me.

"Then one day I thought 'I can't be afraid forever'. I was watching people cook and I wanted to cook so I thought I'm going to do this because I'm more responsible so I won't get burnt.

"So I would tap the pot handles at first to see how hot they were and then I started to be able to touch them."

Image copyright AFP Image caption Charles was still in hospital nine days after the incident

Wojtek Rudalski told the BBC Scotland news website that Fife Council has made a £15,000 payment to the family over the incident which injured his son.

He hopes to use the compensation to help Charles go to university when he is older.

"Fife Council hasn't contacted us or apologised but I'm just so relieved that he is happy again and that the scar on his face has gone," he said.

"Money is nothing, what is important is his life and his face is a big part of that."

Mr Rudalski said his son's facial scars had healed but he would be left with his shoulder scars for the rest of his life.

"He has no pain now and his nightmares have stopped since he was given special therapy.

"He has started being able to go into the kitchen again and is even asking to cook."

He added: "It has been a terrible ordeal but we have our son back happy again so that is all that matters."

Safety investigation

A safety alert has since been sent to schools in Fife following the accident which left three pupils with serious burns.

Fife Council said an investigation found a lack of training and formal risk assessment which resulted in the misuse of the kettle.

Council service manager Neil Finnie said: "Following last year's incident, a full health and safety investigation was carried out."

He added: "A safety alert and updated instructions have also been sent to all schools."

Staff have now been given new instructions on using the appliance.

Charles says he is beginning to put the accident behind him, and is able to work with pans.

"I was thinking all the time 'I have to get used to them if I want to become a chef when I'm older'.

"I feel happy that I'm better now."