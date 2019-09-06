Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A variety of wild birds nest on the Isle of May

The raising of a rare chick on the Isle of May has been welcomed as a sign conservation efforts are working.

The chick fledged in August after an adult roseate tern paired with a common tern on the island.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) said no roseate terns currently breed in Scotland, and the bird was officially listed as a species of high conservation concern.

SNH said they hoped a roseate tern pair would eventually breed on the island.

Tern terraces, consisting of large square areas covered in sand and gravel - featuring boxes to aid nesting, have been created on the island in the Firth of Forth.

Roseate terns are rare in Scotland

SNH nature reserve manager David Steel said: "We started constructing the first tern terraces on the island to help increase nesting habitat for terns in 2015.

"Over the last three years, we've increased both arctic and common tern breeding numbers, while also attracting sandwich terns back to the island.

"But this year, we have gone one better with this stunning roseate tern."

He added: "Although this year's chick is the result of a hybrid pair, we will hopefully attract a pair of roseates in the next few years and bring another species back to Scotland as a regular breeder."

The chick has been ringed by SNH staff

Roseate terns have been designated for protection under the government's national biodiversity action plan.

As part of this, an EU-funded roseate tern LIFE recovery project was established to enhance breeding conditions at the core colonies in the UK.

UK roseate tern ambassador Dr Paul Morrison said: "I am confident that with careful management of the habitat, this year marks the start of the return of the roseate terns to this wildlife haven."

There are only two confirmed nesting locations for roseate terns in the UK, with 122 pairs on Coquet Island off Northumberland and four pairs in North Wales.