Image copyright Google Image caption The owners and their dogs were rescued from rocks near Granton shore and brought to safety on Gypsy Brae (above).

Two people and their dogs have been rescued from rocks in Edinburgh after they got stuck while trying to help their pets.

The owners had climbed across the rocks at Granton shore after one of the dogs became injured.

They then had to call the coastguard after realising they could not make their way back while carrying the animals.

The alarm was raised at about 12:30 on Friday.

Coastguard teams from Fisherrow, South Queensferry and Kinghorn went to the scene and used ropes to rescue the group.

They were brought to safety at Gypsy Brae.