Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at a park on Magnus Drive

A 10-year-old boy has been injured after being hit by an airgun pellet at a park in Fife.

The incident happened on Magnus Drive in Glenrothes at about 18:00 on Thursday.

In a social media post, Collydean Parent Council said the boy was struck in the face, with the pellet narrowly missing his eye.

A Police Scotland spokesman said officers were following a positive line of inquiry.

The Collydean Parent Council post said: "A child's face has been hurt, the skin broken, by a child using a BB gun at Magnus Drive park.

"The child was shot on the cheek but an inch higher and it would have been the eye!! The kid with the gun apologised, was an accident, but please, please, if this is your child, take the gun from them, it's not a toy."