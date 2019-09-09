Image copyright Edinburgh Rugby Image caption An artist's impression of Edinburgh's new stadium

Workers are to begin building a "mini Murrayfield" next to Scotland's national stadium in Edinburgh following a planning delay.

Scottish Rugby's plans to build the 7,800-seater stadium were given the green light in October 2018 but a building warrant has now been granted.

Edinburgh hopes to play in its new home from the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

Until then, the club will continue to play at Murrayfield.

Douglas Struth, Edinburgh Rugby managing director, said it had been a "difficult process and more drawn-out than we had envisaged".

But he said the club was "delighted" to have been granted the building warrant.

"This now allows us to move forward with what is clearly a pivotal and game-changing project for the club," he added.