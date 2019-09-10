'Explosion' and fire at Edinburgh tenement block

Image copyright Twitter/@MikeJohnGray Image caption Flames were coming from the second floor windows

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a tenement block near a school in Edinburgh after reports of an "explosion".

Crews were sent to a sandstone block in Fountainbridge, next to Tollcross Primary school, at about 17:00.

Images posted on social media showed bricks strewn on the ground with masonry missing between the second and third floor.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has sent a number of appliances.

Fountainbridge is closed in both directions.

Emergency services are in attendance following a report of an explosion and fire within a building in the #Fountainbridge area around 5pm today.



Road closures: Lochrin Terrace, Ponton Street, West Tollcross and through to Gardner's Crescent pic.twitter.com/EDdWVhyKkC — Edinburgh Police (@EdinburghPolice) September 10, 2019 Report

Image copyright Twitter/@tobyfcook Image caption Debris was seen on the ground in front of the building