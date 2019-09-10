'Explosion' and fire at Edinburgh tenement block
- 10 September 2019
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a tenement block near a school in Edinburgh after reports of an "explosion".
Crews were sent to a sandstone block in Fountainbridge, next to Tollcross Primary school, at about 17:00.
Images posted on social media showed bricks strewn on the ground with masonry missing between the second and third floor.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has sent a number of appliances.
Fountainbridge is closed in both directions.
ONGOING INCIDENT, FOUNTAINBRIDGE— Edinburgh Police (@EdinburghPolice) September 10, 2019
Emergency services are in attendance following a report of an explosion and fire within a building in the #Fountainbridge area around 5pm today.
Road closures: Lochrin Terrace, Ponton Street, West Tollcross and through to Gardner's Crescent pic.twitter.com/EDdWVhyKkC
