A body has been found after a fire and explosion at a flat in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were first called to the property in Fountainbridge, next to Tollcross Primary school, at about 17:00 on Tuesday.

Police said on Wednesday that a body had been found on the second floor of the four-storey tenement.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way, although it is not thought to be suspicious.

Fire crews have had to retreat from the building due to its fragile state and the area remains cordoned off.

Ch Insp Scott Richardson said: "Our thoughts at this time remain with the relatives of the person who has sadly passed away.

"Firefighters remain at the scene while the building is assessed for structural damage.

"The explosion and fire has caused significant damage to the building and Fountainbridge will remain closed for the foreseeable. I would ask that members of the public avoid the area, where possible."

Gardner's Crescent to Ponton Street remains closed.