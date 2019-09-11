Man dies kite surfing at Shell Bay off Fife coast
A man has died while kite surfing off the Fife coast.
Emergency services were called to the beach at Shell Bay, near Leven, at about 12:00 on Wednesday afternoon after reports a kite surfer had crashed.
Police Scotland confirmed that a 42-year-old man had died. They said there were no suspicious circumstances.
A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said it received a call to attend to a patient near Shell Bay.
He said: "We dispatched two ambulance crews, our special operations response team, Helimed and a trauma team to the scene,"