Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency Services were called to Shell Bay near Leven

A man has died while kite surfing off the Fife coast.

Emergency services were called to the beach at Shell Bay, near Leven, at about 12:00 on Wednesday afternoon after reports a kite surfer had crashed.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 42-year-old man had died. They said there were no suspicious circumstances.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said it received a call to attend to a patient near Shell Bay.

He said: "We dispatched two ambulance crews, our special operations response team, Helimed and a trauma team to the scene,"