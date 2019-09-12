Image copyright Facebook Image caption Patrick Smith fell from the third floor of a tenement

An Edinburgh university student died after falling out of a window at a house party in the city.

Patrick Smith, 21, fell from the third floor of a tenement at about 03:20 on Sunday in Warrender Park Road.

The University of Edinburgh paid tribute to the keen swimmer who was studying for a masters in chemical engineering.

Police Scotland said they were treating his death as unexplained but not suspicious.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

'Electric personality'

Professor Lev Sarkisov, director of chemical engineering at Edinburgh University, said: "Patrick was a fantastic student, recently switching from an undergraduate programme to a masters in chemical engineering.

"He was also clearly the heart and soul of the student chemical engineering society - many students from other years, not only his own cohort, knew him very well, this is why the impact of his tragic death is so wide."

Mr Smith was also a regular in the university's performance swim team during his first two years as a student.

Chris Jones, head of performance swimming, said: "His passion and electric personality resonated throughout the team.

"Patrick made all members feel welcome and he was rarely without a smile or joke to tell.

"He regularly came to support the team even when he had decided to stop competing. This was why he was such a popular team member."