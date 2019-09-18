Image caption Council contractors have now demolished a considerable chunk of the building

A body has now been recovered from a building which was badly damaged by an explosion and fire in Edinburgh.

Identification of the remains has yet to take place after they were found last week on the second floor of the tenement in Fountainbridge.

Until now emergency services were unable to enter the fragile building to recover the body.

Council contractors have now demolished a considerable portion of the building.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way, although it is not thought to be suspicious.

Fountainbridge between Ponton Street and Gardner's Crescent has been closed since the incident on 10 September.

Most pupils returned to nearby Tollcross Primary School on Tuesday.