Children from Edinburgh and the Lothians are to trial a treatment for the common cold using nose drops made from a saltwater solution.

Previous research has shown the homemade remedy can help reduce symptoms of a cold in adults.

Now researchers want to check if it works for young children.

The team are looking for children under the age of seven to take part in the study. On average, children under seven will catch six to 12 colds a year.

Colds can be caused by numerous viruses.

Mild symptoms

Most of the time, symptoms are mild. Rarely, they can lead to more serious lung infections such as pneumonia or bronchiolitis. They can also cause a worsening in symptoms of asthma.

Lead researcher Dr Sandeep Ramalingam, honorary senior clinical lecturer at Edinburgh University and consultant virologist at NHS Lothian, said: "Findings from our research with adults suggest the misery of a cold could be reduced by applying sea salt solution, a simple and cheap remedy that can be prepared at home.

"We now need families to sign up so that we can check if the treatment works for children.

The Edinburgh and Lothian Virus Intervention Study for Kids - or Elvis Kids - study is led by Edinburgh University and NHS Lothian with funding from the Scottish government's Chief Scientist Office.