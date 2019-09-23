Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Tractor overturns into Fife garden

  • 23 September 2019
Tractor Image copyright Fife Jammer Locations

A tractor with a trailer has blocked a road after overturning into a garden in Fife.

The farm vehicle toppled over into the garden, which is lower than the road, on the A915 at Lundin links at about 09:40.

The road is closed between Cupar Road to Woodielea Road.

Police Scotland said diversions are in place.

