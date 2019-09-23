Tractor overturns into Fife garden
- 23 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A tractor with a trailer has blocked a road after overturning into a garden in Fife.
The farm vehicle toppled over into the garden, which is lower than the road, on the A915 at Lundin links at about 09:40.
The road is closed between Cupar Road to Woodielea Road.
Police Scotland said diversions are in place.