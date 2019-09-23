Image copyright Google

Staff have been threatened with a meat cleaver during a bank robbery in Fife.

Police said the incident happened just after 09:00 at the Bank of Scotland in Bothwell Street, Dunfermline.

A man threatened workers with the weapon and demanded money before leaving the premises with a four figure sum of cash.

No-one was physically injured during the robbery. A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.