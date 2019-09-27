Image copyright Google

A man has died following an apparent road rage incident in Edinburgh.

The 69-year-old had been involved in a dispute with another driver on Biggar Road when he collapsed at about 16:30 on Thursday.

He was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died. Police Scotland said no-one had been arrested over the incident.

Officers said inquiries were continuing. The road re-opened at about 20:30.