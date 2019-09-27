Man dies following 'road rage' incident in Edinburgh
- 27 September 2019
A man has died following an apparent road rage incident in Edinburgh.
The 69-year-old had been involved in a dispute with another driver on Biggar Road when he collapsed at about 16:30 on Thursday.
He was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died. Police Scotland said no-one had been arrested over the incident.
Officers said inquiries were continuing. The road re-opened at about 20:30.