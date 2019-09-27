Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened at Miena Jewellery in Great Junction Street

A 26-year-old man has been charged by police in connection with a jewellery shop raid in Leith.

The robbery happened at Miena Jewellery in Great Junction Street at about 11:00 on Saturday 31 August.

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday. Police inquiries are ongoing.

During the robbery a 55-year-old man working in the shop sustained minor injuries to his arm. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Det Insp Bruce Coutts, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a very frightening experience for the victim and I want to thank those who came forward with information.

"I want to make it clear that we will use all available resources and pursue all possible lines of inquiry in the investigation of such crimes."