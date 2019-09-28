Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A913 Cupar to Newburgh road

Police are trying to identify a cyclist who died after a collision with a van in Fife.

The rider was injured in the incident involving a white Volkswagen Crafter on the A913 Cupar to Newburgh road, half a mile east of the A92 Parbroath junction, at 06:45 on Thursday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee but later died.

Police have so far been unable to identify the man, who is believed to have been in his 40s.

Sgt Nicola Young, from the Fife road policing unit, said: "We have made extensive inquiries to try and establish who the man may be. It is believed he could have links to Cupar and we believe he was shopping in Perth on Wednesday 25 September.

"The man is described as slim to medium build and around 6ft tall. He is white, with a brown, greying short beard and has brown/sandy-coloured, thinning hair.

"The man was wearing a black fleece with a yellow collar that had an embroidered National Geographic logo on the left. He was also wearing black dress trousers and white Nike shoes. He is described as speaking with a local accent.

"He was riding an Apollo mountain bike which had a white frame and no stickers or markings on it.

"I would urge anyone who recognises the description of the man to get in touch with us. If you have information, no matter how small you think it may be, please call us on 101."