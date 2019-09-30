Teenager arrested following assault of 18-year-old
- 30 September 2019
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by police following the assault of an 18-year-old man in the Pilton area of Edinburgh.
The emergency services were called to Ferry Road Drive just before 16:00 on Monday.
The injured teenager has been taken to hospital.
It is understood the road has been closed.