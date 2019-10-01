Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Gordon Sievewright died in in the flat

The identity of a man who died following a fire at a flat in Edinburgh's Fountainbridge area has been confirmed by police.

Gordon Sievewright, 69, died in the flat which was badly damaged by an explosion and fire on Tuesday 10 September.

His family expressed their "gratitude to the members of the public who risked their own safety" to help him.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.

Part of the building has been removed by demolition contractors and the road remains closed.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, the family of Mr Sievewright said: "As a family we are deeply shocked and saddened at Gordon's passing.

"We would like to thank the police and the other emergency services for their efforts and ongoing sensitivity.

"We would also like to express our gratitude to the members of the public who risked their own safety to try and assist both Gordon and anyone else who may have been in the building in the immediate aftermath of the explosion."

Ch Insp Scott Richardson said: "Our investigation into what caused the fire remains ongoing and since the incident happened there has been a lot of work undertaken at the scene.

"I understand this has caused disruption to local residents and businesses, however, I want to reassure everyone that our main priority is the safety of the public and those working at the site.

"We continue to work to determine the full circumstances of the incident and the road closures will remain in place at this time."