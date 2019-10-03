Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Craig Dimelow (L) admitted supplying drugs and Ian Newlands (R) pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon

A man has admitted supplying drugs after being caught with £180,000 of heroin in an Edinburgh flat.

Craig Dimelow, 28, was found with nearly two kilos of the Class A drug, adulterant and cutting equipment.

Dimelow's DNA and heroin was on a face mask at the Gilmerton flat. He admitted the drug supply charges between 31 October and 21 November 2018.

A stun gun belonging to Ian Newlands, 54, who was the council tax payer for the Captains Drive flat was also found.

Newlands pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon - the stun gun.

Litter bin

The High Court in Edinburgh heard police had mounted a surveillance operation on the flat and saw that Dimelow regularly visited the property.

Dimelow, a self-employed painter and decorator, was seen arriving at the flat on 31 October 2018 with another man in a van and both went into the close at Captains Drive empty handed.

Dimelow left minutes later with a bulky carrier bag and the pair then drove to a car park at Dalgety Bay, in Fife.

The other man took a pair of white overalls from the van and put them in a litter bin while Dimelow was there.

After they left detectives checked the bin and found the carrier bag, containing nearly £9,000 worth of heroin, under the overalls.

Mr Robertson said that after gathering intelligence police were granted search warrants for the flat in Captains Drive and Dimelow's home in Leving Place, Livingston, in West Lothian.

Drugs and cash

When they turned up at the Gilmerton flat they found Dimelow was there alone with almost 2kg of heroin, 38kg of paracetamol and caffeine used to cut the Class A drug, along with face masks, sieves and a press.

A further search at his home in West Lothian turned up £10,740 in cash.

The judge, Lord Woolman, remanded Dimelow in custody while a background report is prepared on him ahead of sentencing.

Sentence was deferred on Newlands who had his bail continued.

Dimelow is also facing proceedings to seize any crime profits from him.

Det Insp Grant Hendry, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a significant recovery of heroin which we believe would've been sold across Edinburgh, Fife and East Lothian.

"Intelligence gathered from our officers ensured this couldn't be sold within our communities.

"The condition we found the flat in showed a haphazard and flippant approach to dealing with a drug that has such a devastating effect on people."