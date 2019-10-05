Image copyright Gary Russell

The Queensferry Crossing has been named the UK's best infrastructure project.

The £1.35bn bridge over the Forth - which opened to traffic in August 2017 - won the infrastructure category at this year's Rics Awards grand final.

Judges hailed the crossing, the world's longest three-towered, cable-stayed bridge at 2,633m (2,880 yds), a "worthy winner".

Rics judges said the bridge had opened after "only four years' planning and six years in construction".

They added: "In addition to this impressive feat, the out-turn cost improved from the original budget of £3.2bn to a final cost of only £1.35bn.

"This new bridge is a worthy winner in this category and a tribute to collaborative teamwork."

Meanwhile, West Dunbartonshire Council's new Dumbarton office - which transformed a fire-ravaged old academy building - was named as the top regeneration project.

The building is now home to 500 council staff, working in the open-plan offices.

The famous Mackintosh at the Willow tearoom in Glasgow was highly commended in the building conservation category.