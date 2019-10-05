Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Queensferry Crossing named best infrastructure project

  • 5 October 2019
Queensferry Crossing Image copyright Gary Russell

The Queensferry Crossing has been named the UK's best infrastructure project.

The £1.35bn bridge over the Forth - which opened to traffic in August 2017 - won the infrastructure category at this year's Rics Awards grand final.

Judges hailed the crossing, the world's longest three-towered, cable-stayed bridge at 2,633m (2,880 yds), a "worthy winner".

Rics judges said the bridge had opened after "only four years' planning and six years in construction".

They added: "In addition to this impressive feat, the out-turn cost improved from the original budget of £3.2bn to a final cost of only £1.35bn.

"This new bridge is a worthy winner in this category and a tribute to collaborative teamwork."

Image copyright Getty Images

Meanwhile, West Dunbartonshire Council's new Dumbarton office - which transformed a fire-ravaged old academy building - was named as the top regeneration project.

The building is now home to 500 council staff, working in the open-plan offices.

The famous Mackintosh at the Willow tearoom in Glasgow was highly commended in the building conservation category.

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Mackintosh at the Willow, on Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street, was highly commended